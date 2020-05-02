“We immediately went into an attack mode, and within five minutes we had the fire knocked down,” Maggiolo said.
No firefighters or residents were injured, but seven occupants of the building were displaced. They were being assisted by the Red Cross on Saturday, Maggiolo said.
Damage to the building was significant, but the fire did not spread beyond the apartment where it started. The cause remained under investigation, officials said.
— Samantha Schmidt
MARYLAND
Man fatally stabbed in Rockville
A man was fatally stabbed in Rockville on Saturday afternoon, Montgomery County police said.
Authorities took a man into custody in connection with the killing, which occurred inside an apartment in the 700 block of Lenmore Avenue.
Police initially responded to the call about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, after the man who was stabbed was found in the 100 block of Frederick Avenue.
Authorities have not identified the suspect or the victim and would not comment further on the case. Detectives were investigating the incident.
— Samantha Schmidt