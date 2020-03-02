Gutshall was elected to the board in 2017 and has been a champion of providing “missing middle” housing.

“Posting this message is heartbreakingly difficult,” Renee Gutshall wrote on Facebook. “Erik, my sweet and wonderful husband, is hospitalized and being treated for a brain tumor. We hope that you will keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through treatment over the coming weeks. Words cannot express how much your friendship, support and love mean to me, our children and Erik right now.”

Within an hour, more than 100 people had commented on the post.

— Patricia Sullivan

MARYLAND

Largo man killed in Pr. George's hit-and-run

A 74-year-old pedestrian was killed in Prince George’s County on Sunday in what state police said was the second fatal hit-and-run in the county over the weekend.

Witnesses told police that a man was struck shortly after 8:30 p.m. by at least one vehicle, possibly two, on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in the Forestville area, according to Maryland State Police.

The man was found in the grass off the right shoulder of the road, police said, and died at the scene.

The victim was identified as Earl L. Rogers Sr., 74, of Largo.

Police said they had no description of either of the vehicles that may have been involved.

In an incident earlier in the weekend, a man was killed Saturday morning along Interstate 495 at the Interstate 95 interchange in Adelphi, state police said. That victim has not been identified.

— Martin Weil

and Justin Wm. Moyer

Shooting in Chillum leaves teenager dead

A teenager was fatally shot Friday in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

About 2:05 p.m., officers responded to the 6600 block of Chillum Manor Road in Chillum for a welfare check, Prince George’s County police said Monday in a statement.

They found 19-year-old Nelson Leon-Umana of Adelphi in a wooded area suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Student arrested after anti-Semitic messages

A University of Maryland student received anti-Semitic messages on her cellphone late last year, and an arrest has been made in the incident, the campus police said Saturday.

The student said she was in the McKeldin Library on campus on Dec. 12 about 8:20 p.m. when she received the messages from an unknown person.

Police said the messages were sent to the student “because of her religious beliefs.”

In a statement, U-Md. police said Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah, 24, of La Plata, a student at the university, was arrested Thursday and charged with electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse and a race and/or religion crime.