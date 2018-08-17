VIRGINIA

Arlington resident contracts West Nile

An Arlington resident has contracted the county’s first case of West Nile virus this year, weeks after confirmed cases were reported in Fairfax County, Delaware and Maryland.

Health officials announced the discovery of the mosquito-borne-virus on Friday but did not identify the infected individual.

Reuben Varghese, director of the county’s health department, said in a statement that summer rains have transformed the region into a mosquito breeding ground — and, lately, the insects have been extra active. In July, Maryland health officials estimated there was then triple the typical number of mosquitoes buzzing around some parts of the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of West Nile virus affecting humans have now been found in 30 states and the District this year. Mosquito season begins in the summer and lasts through the fall.

One in five people infected will develop a fever or other symptoms, health officials say, while one in 150 develop a severe illness. Those older than 60 are at the greatest risk of serious sickness.

— Reis Thebault

Small earthquake felt in Loudoun County

A small earthquake occurred late Thursday with the epicenter in Loudoun County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The agency said the 1.7-magnitude temblor originated about 2.5 miles northeast of Belmont, at a depth of about three miles. The epicenter was at the Golf Club at Lansdowne near the Potomac River, according to a USGS map. It occurred at 11:23 p.m.

At 12:50 a.m., the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that “some residents felt a slight shake and rumble.” Sheriff spokesman Kraig Troxell said the county’s emergency communications center received multiple calls from residents.

Such small quakes often aren’t felt. Seismic activity under magnitude 3.0 is “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the USGS website.

Earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains are relatively rare, but are felt over an area 10 times larger than that of their western counterparts, the website said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE REGION

Three travelers caught with loaded guns

Three loaded guns were discovered at airport checkpoints at Reagan National Airport in August, officials said, bringing the total number of weapons found this year to nine.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old Oklahoma man was caught at an airport checkpoint carrying a .40-caliber handgun loaded with 12 bullets.

Airport police identified him as Richard Keith Jackson of Holdenville, Okla. He was arrested and cited for carrying a weapon in an airport terminal. Officials with the Transportation Security Administration said Jackson told them he had meant to leave the gun in his car but forgot.

Jackson’s arrest comes just five days after Cabal Rafael Gonzalez, 28, of Fairfax, was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets. On Aug. 6, TSA officers caught Michael Sellers, 40, of Springfield, at a checkpoint with a .45-caliber handgun loaded with four bullets.

That makes three guns over a nine-day span.

All firearms were confiscated, and the three men were cited on state weapons charges.

— Lori Aratani