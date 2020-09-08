Some of the cemetery’s most famous sites, including the John F. Kennedy gravesite and the Tomb of the Unknowns, will remain closed, the statement said.
“As conditions in the National Capital Region have continued to improve, our goal is to provide increased access for the public to visit a loved one’s gravesite,” Karen Durham-Aguilera, executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, said in a statement. “We hope this limited reopening will better accommodate our visitors.”
— Justin Wm. Moyer
Man, 73, dies in crash in Pr. William County
A pickup truck driver who was killed in a fatal crash on Labor Day in Virginia has been identified by authorities as a 73-year-old man from Mineral, Va.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of James Madison and Lee highways in Gainesville. Prince William County police said an initial investigation found that a pickup truck driver was headed south on Lee Highway when the vehicle crashed with a Hyundai Elantra that was being driven by a 45-year-old woman who was making a turn in front of it.
Both drivers were taken to hospitals and the pickup truck driver died. The driver of the Elantra had serious injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
Police identified the driver who died as Kelly Wayne Smith, 73, of Mineral.
— Dana Hedgpeth
THE DISTRICT
Shooting in Northeast leaves one dead
A man was fatally shot Monday night in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at 55th and Dix streets, in the Grant Park neighborhood.
Police released no other details of the shooting Tuesday morning. The name of the victim has not been made public, pending notification of relatives.
— Peter Hermann