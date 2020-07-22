The question of storm water improvements has been somewhat controversial in Arlington, as home and business owners in some North Arlington areas affected by recent floods have pushed hard for the projects, while some others have questioned why the whole county should pay for investments in those wealthy neighborhoods.

AD

The County Board, which has discussed the issue several times, voted unanimously to move the bond question to the ballot.

AD

The $53 million schools bond would pay for maintenance projects and kitchen renovations at Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Williamsburg Middle School and Wakefield High School.

The cost of Metro borne by the county is also going up; that and local road and pedestrian improvements are bundled in a $29.9 million bond request. There are questions about whether to issue $7.5 million in bonds for fire station, courthouse complex and other building improvements, and a $3.6 million bond request for parks maintenance.

AD

— Patricia Sullivan

MARYLAND

Driver killed in crash in Montgomery County

A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday in Montgomery County, police said. The incident unfolded just after 5 a.m. near Woodfield Road and Garfield Drive, according to police.

AD

Officials said an initial investigation found that a man was driving south on Woodfield Road when he crossed into the oncoming lanes, went off the road and then hit a utility pole.

The driver was identified as Ivan Jose Garcia Umanzor, 27, of Olney. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Body found in Potomac River

A body was found Tuesday in the Potomac River near Great Falls, authorities said. The discovery was made near Old Anglers Inn after a kayaker reported seeing a body in the water about 7 p.m., said Officer Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman.

Montgomery police said Wednesday they were trying to determine the man’s identity.