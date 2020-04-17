Two men approached the officer, the report said, and then one pointed a gun at the officer’s head as the other attempted to pull the officer’s gun from his holster. The officer disarmed the gunman and fired his weapon, which wounded one of the would-be robbers, police said. The second man escaped, officials said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. Police recovered a Glock 9mm handgun from the scene, the report said.

Authorities charged Roscoe Atchinson, 28, of Southwest, with assault on a police officer while armed, assault with intent to commit robbery while armed and other charges, police said.

The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting. Detectives are also investigating the robbery attempt, officials said.

— Clarence Williams

MARYLAND

Police ID pedestrian killed in Frederick

Maryland State Police on Friday identified the pedestrian killed by a tractor-trailer in Frederick County as Eric M. Sugrowe, 26, of Urbana.

Sugrowe was walking along the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 was struck and killed Thursday around 4 a.m. near the Maryland Route 80 exit in Urbana.

Maryland State Police said an initial investigation found the pedestrian was walking along I-270 and walked into a travel lane. The truck was “unable to stop and struck the pedestrian,” police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Army delays opening Fort Belvoir museum

The Army announced Thursday that its nearly completed flagship museum at Fort Belvoir will delay its June 4 opening because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The project has been impacted by the suspension of some of the exhibit gallery finishing work,” the Army said in a statement. “The National Museum of the United States Army will open when conditions can ensure the health and safety of . . . visitors and staff.”

The $400 million steel-and-glass museum, about 20 miles south of Washington, has been years in the making, said retired Army Lt. Gen. Roger Schultz, president of the Army Historical Foundation.

“The delay is disappointing,” he said. “But . . . I can promise it will be worth the wait.”

— Michael E. Ruane

Woman dies after SUV pins her in driveway

A Virginia woman died Wednesday of injuries sustained when her SUV pinned her in her driveway, authorities said Friday.

On April 10, officers responded to the 6100 block of Asher Court in Centreville and found Jaehee Pak, 41, unresponsive in her driveway, Fairfax County police said.

The woman parked her SUV in her driveway and stepped out of it, police said. The SUV rolled forward and pinned her between the vehicle and the garage.

A family member inside Pak’s home was unable to move the SUV and free her. Pak was transported to a hospital, where she died Wednesday, according to a police statement.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Northam signs bill to regulate CBD products

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) recently signed a bill that would define hemp extract, such as CBD, as food and usher in state regulations on these products.

Senate Bill 918, by Sen. David W. Marsden (D-Fairfax), will help guide the budding industrial hemp industry in Virginia by regulating facility conditions and requirements for the production of hemp-derived products intended for human consumption.

This bill also allows the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate and enforce certain standards for hemp extract, including labeling requirements, identifying contaminants and batch testing.

