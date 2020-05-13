The D.C. Arson Task Force, which includes police detectives and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will help investigate.

The first attack occurred about 12:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of H Street NE, outside the main entrance to the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

AD

The male victim told police a man “walked by him, doused a shirt with an unknown flammable liquid, and threw it at him,” according to Police Lt. Seth Anderson, who described the attacks on a police department Internet bulletin board.

AD

A police report says the victim “was able to kick the cloth off himself and jump up in time to see the suspect flee on foot.” The victim was not injured.

About 1:10 a.m., police said they were called to the 900 block of H Street NE for another fire. Police said they found a man suffering from burns to his lower body. Anderson said the man’s personal possessions also had been destroyed.

Fire officials said they were called about 1:22 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Florida Ave NE. Police said the front portion of a Chevrolet Aveo had been set on fire.

AD

Then, at 1:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported dwelling fire in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE. An agency spokesman said a flower pot on the front porch had been set on fire.

The fire department said on Twitter that the fires are being investigated as possibly linked.

AD

— Peter Hermann

Teenager dies of injuries from shooting

Police said a teenager died Monday after being shot last week in Northeast Washington.

Dawaun Simmons, 17, of Northeast died Monday after being found wounded at about 11:30 p.m. May 7 in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, D.C. police said Tuesday.

No information was available about a motive or suspect.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

AD

Silver Spring man dies after April crash

A Silver Spring man has died after injuries he suffered in an April crash, authorities said.

David J. Remondini, 88, was in a crash April 13 near Layhill Road and Baughman Drive in the Colesville area, according to Montgomery County Police.

An initial investigation found Remondini was driving north on Layhill Road when he was rear-ended by another vehicle, causing both to cross over the middle lane and crash into a pole, according to police. Remondini was taken to a hospital, and died May 7. The second driver was not hurt.

AD

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Navy warship spills fuel into river

The U.S. Navy is investigating after a large warship spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into the York River in Virginia last week.

AD

The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea spilled the diesel fuel last Thursday, WAVY-TV reported. The ship was at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown, according to Ted Brown, a U.S. Fleet Forces Command environmental public affairs officer. An oil recovery team and the U.S. Coast Guard responded, and most of the fuel was contained, officials said. Cleanup began immediately, Brown added.