The Special Victims Unit of the sheriff’s office is investigating whether Thomas had inappropriate contact with other children while he worked as a trainer.

As of Saturday, Thomas was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of aggravated sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child, and abduction.

An archived version of the club’s website listed Thomas as a 2018 Sprints coach, but Thomas’s name was not on the current version of the site.

The club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Meryl Kornfield

