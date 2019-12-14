VIRGINIA

Track club trainer

accused of assault

A trainer at Ashburn Elite Track Club in Ashburn has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager during practice, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives said Arnold D. Thomas, 54, of Leesburg was alone with the teen on Dec. 7 conducting training exercises when he groped her multiple times. The incident was reported to police two days later. He was arrested on Friday.

The Special Victims Unit of the sheriff’s office is investigating whether Thomas had inappropriate contact with other children while he worked as a trainer.

As of Saturday, Thomas was being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He faces charges of aggravated sexual battery, taking indecent liberties with a child, and abduction.

An archived version of the club’s website listed Thomas as a 2018 Sprints coach, but Thomas’s name was not on the current version of the site.

The club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Meryl Kornfield