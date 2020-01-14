A D.C. Superior Court jury found Maxim Smith, 26, guilty last summer of assault with a dangerous weapon and felony assault while armed for beating the motorist in his head and hands with what prosecutors said was a metal bicycle U-lock. The attack happened in August 2018 in the 3100 block of M Street NW.

While Smith was in D.C. jail serving his sentence, he was awaiting trial in a case involving a misdemeanor destruction of property that allegedly occurred two months after the August incident.

AD

AD

In the most recent case, Smith was charged with damaging the window of a Lyft driver’s car while swerving his bicycle erratically. He also allegedly called the driver, who was African American, the n-word.

That bench trial was scheduled to begin Monday. But as the parties assembled in the courtroom, prosecutors informed Judge James A. Crowell that the Lyft driver was not present to testify and that they would need additional time to bring the case to trial, according to court records.

Smith’s attorney objected and requested that the charges be dismissed. The judge — according to the records — agreed and ordered the case dismissed for want of prosecution.

AD

— Keith L. Alexander

MARYLAND

Man charged in fatal shooting in Hyattsville

A 20-year-old man was charged with murder after a fatal drug-related shooting in Prince George’s County last month, authorities said Monday.

AD

On Dec. 27 about 9:30 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Dean Drive in Hyattsville for a reported shooting, Prince George’s police said in a statement.

They found Deshawn Ramsey, 20, of Cockeysville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

On Monday, police said Tysheek Judkins of Hyattsville was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which occurred during an illegal drug transaction, after turning himself in.

AD

Police asked anyone with further information about the shooting to contact them at 301-516-2512.

Ramsey’s shooting was the 74th homicide in Prince George’s last year, according to tracking done by The Washington Post. That compared with 60 for all of 2018.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Bill would pay man wrongly convicted

A man wrongly convicted of rape in Northern Virginia more than four decades ago would receive almost $160,000 under legislation pending in the General Assembly.

AD

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Supreme Court exonerated 63-year-old Winston Lamont Scott of Indiana last year. He always maintained his innocence.

Scott was 19 when the attack in Fairfax County happened, and he was convicted primarily on the victim’s identification of him, both in a photo spread and again in court at his 1976 trial.

He was sentenced to 14 years and served about five before being paroled.

The Supreme Court ruled last March that in light of the new DNA evidence, “no rational trier of fact would have found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”