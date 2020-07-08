The incident began about 5 a.m. as the victim was sitting in his car in the 700 block of Seventh Street, according to an account posted on a police Internet bulletin board.

Five people came up and pulled the driver out of the car, the account said. Leaving the vehicle with its motor still running, the driver fled along Seventh Street, toward F Street, the account said.

When he went back to the car, the account said, his attackers showed up in a car of their own.

One of them, according to the police account, struck the victim on the head with a tennis racket. The assailant wielding the racket appeared to be about 12 years old, the posted report said.

The youthful attacker demanded the man’s wallet. It was not clear whether he got it.

A second attacker then brandished what the police described as a long gun. He appeared to be about 20, and the other three members of the group appeared to range in age from 14 to 16, the statement said.

Some members of the group got into the victim’s car, a blue Toyota Prius, and drove off in it, the police statement said. The rest left in the silver vehicle in which they apparently arrived.

Police said they are investigating. Whether the victim was injured is unclear.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man charged with murder after assault

A man was charged with murder after a fatal assault Tuesday in Montgomery County, authorities said Wednesday.

Officers went to the 8300 block of Flower Avenue in Takoma Park on Tuesday about 12:20 a.m. for a report of an assault, Takoma Park police said in a statement. They found Michael Lavon Woods, 44, of Hyattsville unresponsive at the scene, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Wednesday, police said Eric Alton Andrews, 41, of Hyattsville was charged with first- and second-degree murder in Woods’s death.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Ex-Air Force employee charged with stealing

A Maryland man who worked as an Air Force travel coordinator has been indicted on charges that he stole more than $774,000 of government funds.

Monday’s federal indictment charges Eddie Ray Johnson Jr., 59, of Brandywine, with theft of government property and money laundering, prosecutors said in a news release.

Johnson was a civilian Air Force employee from 2003 to 2018. His duties included planning congressional travel and reviewing and approving accounting packages submitted by trip escorts, according to prosecutors.

The indictment accuses Johnson of using a government-issued credit card to obtain more than $1.1 million in cash advances and diverting at least $774,000 for his personal use.

Johnson’s initial court appearance for the indictment was not immediately scheduled.

The theft charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The charge of money laundering is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Man found dead on Loudoun roadway

The death of a man whose body was found on a road in Loudoun County is being investigated as a homicide.

The body was discovered around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Emerald Point Terrace and Winding Road in Sterling. The man was not publicly identified so that his relatives could first be notified.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office did not detail how the man died but called the case “an apparent homicide.”

