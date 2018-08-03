MARYLAND

Attorney general weighs in on cross

Maryland’s Attorney General has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve a controversial memorial on public land, weighing in for the first time about the future of the Peace Cross that honors men killed in World War I.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) filed an amicus brief in the case, which challenges the constitutionality of a 40-foot-tall cross in Prince George’s County.

Frosh wrote that when the state assumed ownership of the monument from the American Legion in 1961, it did so only to maintain public safety. “States should have flexibility to take commonsense steps to ensure that aging monuments do not become a public safety risk without dooming the monuments themselves,” Frosh wrote. “The monument is used only by private parties . . . any message the monument conveys is, and always has been, their message” and not the government’s.

The American Humanist Association sued the American Legion over the cross, saying its religious symbolism on public land violates the First Amendment. A lower court ruled the cross unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has not decided whether to hear the case.

— Erin Cox

VIRGINIA

Tree falls on home, kills 10-year-old girl inside

A 10-year-old girl died after a tree fell on her house late Wednesday in Warrenton, Va., following days of heavy rain, authorities said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Lydia Gherghis was trapped when the tree toppled into the bedroom area of her home. She was pronounced dead “a short time later.”

Officials said it is not known what caused the tree to collapse, but “due to the recent rainfall and ground saturation all possibilities are being investigated,” officials said in a statement.

— Dana Hedgpeth

THE REGION

Faulty Metro concrete contractor pleas guilty

A contractor admitted Friday to falsifying concrete quality tests while working on stations for the Metro Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport, part of a scheme that cast doubt on the durability of the $5.8 billion project.

“I falsified data recording for concrete testing for the air quality of the concrete, and I instructed others to do the same,” Andrew Nolan, 28, said in U.S. District Court in Alexandria.

Nolan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces up to five years in prison. He also owes $700,567 in restitution to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which is overseeing the project. The Justice Department is also suing Nolan’s employer, Universal Concrete, which manufactured the low-quality panels as part of a $6.1 million contract.

— Rachel Weiner and Martine Powers