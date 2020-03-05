However, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura S. Ripken declined a defense attorney’s request to require prosecutors to provide a written record of verbal communications relating to the psychologist they retained to ask questions about Jarrod Ramos’s behavior at the facility where he has been confined.

Psychologist Gregory Saathoff interviewed 35 employees at the detention center, according to Anne Colt Leitess, the state’s attorney prosecuting the case. Leitess also said that Saathoff looked through a window into Ramos’s cell to observe him.

Ramos, 40, pleaded guilty in October to all 23 counts against him for killing John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith in the 2018 rampage in Annapolis.

If Ramos were found not criminally responsible, he would be committed to a maximum-security psychiatric hospital instead of prison.

— Associated Press

Man charged after chase, fatal crash

A Baltimore man has been charged with negligent homicide and other charges in connection with a chase with another driver — who later died — and state police following a hit-and-run.

Maryland State Police said they charged Salah Mamache, 31, with negligent homicide, criminally negligent manslaughter, fleeing and eluding, along with other counts.

The incident unfolded about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Anne Arundel County.

An initial investigation found that Mamache was driving a Honda Civic, and another man — identified by police as Mark A. Wieland, 43, of Severn — was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Several passersby called police to report that the two vehicles were speeding along Interstate 97 near Interstate 695 in the Arundel Hills area.

A few minutes later, a trooper saw the vehicles speed past him. Authorities said the truck then hit another vehicle, crossed the median and headed into oncoming traffic. The truck’s driver then turned around and sped off, with the Honda Civic following him.

The trooper tried to stop the two vehicles but couldn’t. Finally, the pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and flipped over at Route 176 and Old Telegraph Road. Police said Wieland was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Mamache later told police that Wieland had hit his car earlier and had not stopped. He said he “drove after the pickup” to try to get its license plate number, according to a police statement.

Authorities said the damage to Mamache’s car was minor. The investigation is ongoing.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

25 guns stolen from shop in Vienna

Twenty-five guns were stolen from a firearms store in Vienna, according to police.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. Monday at a store in the 300 block of Maple Avenue East, according to Vienna police.

The store owner said the Vienna Arsenal gun store had been burglarized.

An initial investigation found that the burglars forced their way inside and stole 25 guns.