The ATV operator was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police. He was identified as Larnell Sinclair, 26, of Waldorf, police said Tuesday.
The driver of the car was not injured, police said.
— Martin Weil
VIRGINIA
Man charged in killing of Reston woman
A Herndon man was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a woman found dead in a Reston home on June 22, Fairfax County police said.
Ball Salim Ahmed Ball, 24, was in a relationship with the victim, 29-year-old Maryam Ali Mohammed Al Jaberi, who was discovered dead by her landlord in the basement of the home she rented in the 11000 block of Great Owl Circle, police said. Al Jaberi suffered trauma to her upper body.
Ball and Al Jaberi were in a relationship that began earlier this year, police said.
Police did not release a motive in the killing.
Ball is being held in jail without bond. No attorney was listed for him in court records.
— Justin Jouvenal
State seeks more fines against pipeline
Regulators in Virginia want to fine Mountain Valley Pipeline $86,000 for what they say are continued environmental violations.
The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the fine would be for alleged violations that occurred after Mountain Valley paid a $2.15 million settlement last year over similar infractions.
Construction work on the project began more than two years ago, and the digging of trenches to bury a natural gas pipeline in the mountains has caused problems with erosion. Harmful sediment has been washed onto nearby properties and into streams and rivers.
The settlement covered violations through Sept. 18, 2019. But the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says that more violations occurred since then and stretched into March.
Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox told the newspaper that the fine “has not yet been decided or paid due to ongoing discussions” about the alleged violations.
In the meantime, construction on the 303-mile pipeline is suspended.
— Associated Press