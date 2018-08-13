THE DISTRICT

Passersby help woman robbed in Northeast

A woman was robbed on a street near Capitol Hill late Saturday night, but passersby took action, chasing down and holding someone until officers could arrive, according to the D.C. police.

As the police described the incident, the woman was walking south on 13th Street NE about 11:10 p.m. when a man approached from the opposite direction.

He grabbed her purse, the police said, and tried to take it. But it was strapped around her, and she tried to break free. Then, police said, she saw that the robber had a knife, and she surrendered the purse.

Meanwhile, police said, passersby saw the struggle. The suspect ran, but they pursued him. In an alley in the 300 block of 13th Street, they grabbed someone, the police said.

Officers were flagged down by another passerby, police said, and they took charge.

An arrest was made, police said, and they credited it to “courageous actions” on the part of citizens. Police said the robbery victim was uninjured, as were the passersby who went to her aid.

It was not immediately clear whether the purse or the knife were found. The site of the incident is a residential street, about two blocks north of Lincoln Park, on the eastern edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Two found dead

are identified

A man and a woman were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

At about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 9600 block of Meadow Lark Avenue in Upper Marlboro for a reported domestic dispute, Prince George’s police said in a statement.

They found 55-year-old Dannette Lawrence of Upper Marlboro and her ex-boyfriend, 59-year-old Derrick Lark of Mitchellville, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

A preliminary investigation determined that Lark fatally shot Lawrence before taking his own life, according to the statement.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 301-772-4925.

— Antonio Olivo

Man is struck, killed

in Montgomery County

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed late Saturday while trying to cross a street in Montgomery County, the police said.

They said he was struck about 11:30 p.m. while trying to cross Georgia Avenue at Veirs Mill Road in the Wheaton area. The car that hit him was southbound on Georgia, the police said.

They said the pedestrian died at the scene. Police withheld his name until relatives could be notified.