THE DISTRICT

Man is fatally shot in Southeast D.C.

A 44-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. near Third and Livingston streets in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. It is in the far southeast corner of the District near the Maryland line.

The victim was identified as Denard Orlando Hartwell of Northeast Washington. Police said a bystander took the victim to a hospital, where he died.

The shooting is the District’s 96th homicide of 2018, a 40 percent increase from this time last year.

MARYLAND

Hogan is endorsed by construction union

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has won the endorsement of a union that four years ago supported his Democratic opponent and financed a $500,000 last-minute push against him.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America is the fourth union that traditionally backs Democrats but is supporting Hogan this year.

LIUNA, a construction trades union, did not endorse the Republican governor during the primary season. It supported state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), who lost the six-way Democratic primary to former NAACP leader Ben Jealous.

“When we endorse a candidate, we look far beyond his or her political affiliation,” LIUNA General President Terry O’ Sullivan said in a statement. “What matters is whether or not a candidate supports us in our mission of creating better lives for working families.”

Warrants issued for 2 in killing of teenager

Prince George’s County police have obtained arrest warrants for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old on Monday, police said Wednesday.

Kevin Wilson Jr., 16, of Silver Spring, was found about 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 6700 block of New Hampshire Avenue with gunshot wounds, county police said. He died at a hospital.

Police said they are searching for Tyrell McArthur, 22, of the 2900 block of 23rd Parkway in Temple Hills and 22-year-old Rayshawn Williams of no fixed address in connection to the death. Williams may be injured and attempt to seek medical attention, police said.

Detectives had not established a motive in the case.