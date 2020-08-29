D.C. police confirmed the fatality but had no other information about the person.

A cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Maggiolo said the cause of the fire is under investigation. He said the fire was confined to one apartment and was quickly extinguished.

In a tweet, the fire department said smoke alarms were installed in the apartment, but they were not working.

— Peter Hermann

Victim slain in D.C. identified as Md. man

Police have identified a man killed Thursday afternoon in an industrial area off Bladensburg Road in Northeast Washington as Kyree Pringle, 25, of Bryans Road in Charles County.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2800 block of V Street at about 4 p.m. They found Pringle’s body inside a vehicle, where he had sustained gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text anonymously to the department’s tip line at 50411.

— Michael E. Ruane

VIRGINIA

Woodbridge man killed in crash on I-95

A motorist was killed in a predawn collision Saturday on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County, authorities say.

Javier Alejan Martinez-Andrade, 30, lost control of the Honda Civic he was driving northbound at 5:55 a.m. near the 163-mile marker in northern Fairfax County, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.

Martinez-Andrade’s Honda shot toward the right side of the interstate’s northbound lanes, where it struck a tractor-trailer whose driver had pulled over on the shoulder with mechanical trouble. The crash spun the Honda back into traffic, where it collided with a 2016 Nissan Titan attached to a U-Haul trailer.

According to Geller, Martinez-Andrade, of Woodbridge, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle. He died at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver and the Nissan driver, who were not identified, were uninjured.