— Martin Weil
Large gas leak causes evacuation of homes
A large gas leak in Frederick County caused the evacuation of 25 homes Saturday, officials said.
Authorities said just before 8 a.m., a strong odor of gas was reported in the 13000 block of Sam Hill Lane in the Mount Airy neighborhood. After recording high levels of natural gas, authorities began evacuations.
Within three hours, the leak was “pinched off,” said Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for Frederick Fire and Rescue. Authorities determined the area was safe and residents were allowed to return. No injuries were reported.
— Rebecca Tan