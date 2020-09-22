She was identified Tuesday by a Park Police spokesman as Keena Dowtin, 47, of the District. The vehicle she was in left the roadway and struck a tree, said Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, the Park Police spokesman.

A second person was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Pr. George's homicide victims are identified

Prince George’s police identified victims in two unrelated homicides Monday as a 34-year-old Laurel man and a 25-year-old Chillum woman.

Police said Alexander Lee Ross II was fatally shot about 6 a.m. Monday outside a convenience store in the 12000 block of Laurel-Bowie Road near Mallard Drive in Laurel.

Hours later, at about 2:35 p.m., police were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Queens Chapel Road. Police found Fatima Kamara inside her home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in either case.

— Katie Mettler and Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Prosecutor to probe removal of statues

A judge has appointed a county prosecutor to investigate whether Richmond’s mayor broke any laws when his administration hired a company to remove the city’s Confederate monuments.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor has appointed Augusta Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Martin.

The Levar Stoney administration originally authorized a $1.8 million contract with the company NAH LLC for the removal of Richmond’s Confederate monuments in July. The company is linked to a Newport News-based contracting firm whose owner has donated $4,000 to Stoney’s campaign and political action committee since 2016.

Administration officials said other firms had declined to take the project. They also said the administration had the authority to take down the memorials because they had become a threat to public safety as protests erupted across the nation.

Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray had requested an investigation last month, saying that the contract’s cost and the project’s ties to the donor to the mayor raised “troubling questions.” She is running for mayor against Stoney.