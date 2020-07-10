He was suspended without pay, and three other detectives had their police powers suspended over the incident, Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement. It was not immediately clear whether Lloyd had a lawyer.
— Associated Press
VIRGINIA
Ex-Redskins player guilty in Metro scam
A former Washington Redskins football player pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to defraud the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority of more than $300,000, authorities said.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia said Brian Carpenter, 59, of Centreville was the owner of a janitorial contracting firm that sold products related to his career with the Redskins, the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills in the early 1980s.
Carpenter worked with at least two Metro employees to charge Metro-issued credit cards at least $310,000 for supplies that were never delivered, according to the statement, and kept part of the amount charged for the sales.
Prosecutors said Carpenter pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced in December.
— Justin Wm. Moyer