THE DISTRICT

Bicyclist hit by truck in Northwest dies

A bicyclist who was struck by a truck Saturday in Northwest Washington’s West End neighborhood has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

Jeffrey Hammond Long, 36, of Northwest died at a hospital on Sunday, police said. The driver of the truck was not identified. Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Police said the incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. at New Hampshire Avenue and M Street in Northwest, midway between Dupont and Washington circles.

According to a police statement, Long and the truck driver were traveling west on M Street. The truck driver tried to turn right onto New Hampshire Avenue and struck the bicyclist, police said.

Police said Long was trapped under the truck and was rescued by firefighters.

Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing

D.C. police on Monday arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old man two weeks ago in Southeast Washington.

James Manuel Johnson, 43, of Southeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Police said Johnson is charged in the June 28 stabbing of Johnathan Grady, of Northeast. The attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.

Norton seeks meeting to discuss zoo ideas

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) has asked for a meeting with the acting director of the National Zoo, Steven Monfort, to discuss the zoo’s proposed security enhancements, the congresswoman’s office said Monday.

The zoo, voicing concerns about public and animal safety, wants to increase fencing around its complex, reduce the number of entrances from 13 to three, and eventually erect permanent checkpoints that could be staffed at periods of high visitation or threat levels.

“I want to hear more from the Zoo about its proposals, some of which I can understand given today’s security concerns,” Norton said in a statement. “The current proposal appears to be a wish list of a government security agency rather than an approach that balances legitimate security concerns with public access.”

A review of the fence proposal before the National Capital Planning Commission is scheduled for Thursday.

— Michael Ruane

VIRGINIA

Video shows officer, man struggling

A 23-year-old D.C. man was arrested after struggling with a Fairfax County police officer who tried to stop the man when he allegedly smelled marijuana on him.

The incident unfolded about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Russell Road in the Alexandria area of the county, police said.

The man, identified as Dadrian Jegede of Southeast Washington, started to push the officer away, according to police.

A surveillance camera in the area showed the officer trying to get Jegede’s hands behind his back and the two struggling. At one point, the video shows them wrestling on the ground.

Some passersby started to record the incident on their cellphones. Another officer responded, and Jegede was arrested and charged without further incident, officials said.

No one was injured. Jegede was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and assault on a police officer. He also had an outstanding warrant from Prince William County for failure to appear in court. He is being held without bond, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth