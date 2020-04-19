D.C. police said Strong suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The killing remains under investigation by homicide detectives.

MARYLAND

Two slain, two hurt in Pr. George's shooting

Two men were killed and two were wounded in a shooting late Saturday in Prince George’s County, the county police said.

Two men died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Courtney Place, said officer Antonia Washington, a police spokeswoman.

The site is in the Landover area about a half-mile southwest of FedEx Field.

One of the other men who were wounded in the shooting was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Washington said. The other man’s wounds were less serious, she said.

No information about motive or suspects was available immediately.

VIRGINIA

Bid to keep slave block in place rejected

The Virginia Supreme Court has rejected a petition to prohibit the city of Fredericksburg from moving a historic slave auction block.

The sandstone block was installed in the city’s downtown in the 1840s.

After years of debate, the city council voted to move the block to a museum.

A judge upheld the move after business owners in the city sued to keep the stone where it is. But in February the judge delayed implementation of the order so the Supreme Court could take up the case.

On Friday, the Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported that the Supreme Court rejected the petition.

City officials say plans to move the block are currently on hold because of the coronavirus.