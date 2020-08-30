Police said the man had been stabbed.

Watts was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead after attempts to save his life failed, police said.

Police said that the stabbing took place about one block north of where Watts had been found, in the first block of Florida Avenue NW. Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect.

As of Friday, the District had recorded 126 homicides this year, 15 percent more than the same period last year, according to D.C. police statistics.

— Justin George

VIRGINIA

Body found in cargo area of van after crash

A body was found last week in the back of a van after authorities had left the scene of a collision on Interstate 95, Virginia state police said.

The police said they are investigating both the crash and what they described as an unattended death.

The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the interstate near exit 160 in Prince William County, state police said.

They said a tractor-trailer that had been stopped on the right shoulder began to pull back into the travel lanes. As it did, the police said, a van struck it from behind. The tractor-trailer left the scene and continued southbound, police said.

The man driving the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries, they said.

It was “after the scene was cleared,” police said in a statement on Saturday, that the body was found in the back cargo area of the van.

The body was that of a young man. Police said the body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for an examination and an autopsy, and to be positively identified.

It was not clear how long after the crash the body was found.

The matter remained under investigation Saturday, police said.