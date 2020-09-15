Police said the crash occurred a few minutes before 5 p.m. at 18th and Newton streets, a residential area a few blocks west of 16th Street NW.

Few details were immediately available, including how the crash occurred and where the pedestrians were when they were struck.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Officer-involved shooting in Baltimore

A police detective fired his gun at a car charging toward him in downtown Baltimore on Tuesday as officers tried to arrest two robbery suspects, officials said.

It was unclear whether the detective struck the driver, who managed to drive away, officials said. No detectives or officers were injured.

Police apprehended the second suspect near the scene, said Sgt. Vickie Warehime, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman.

The incident unfolded about 2:15 p.m. along East Redwood Street about four blocks north of the Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Detectives from Baltimore County had come after learning two suspects — wanted in multiple robberies in that county — were staying at a hotel, Warehime said. The officers positioned themselves outside the hotel.

Warehime said their plan was to wait for the valet to bring the two suspects their Honda Accord and have the suspects get inside and use police cars to block the vehicle before an arrest.

“Once the valet driver came in and the suspect got into the vehicle, we believe that the suspect realized the officers were pulling up,” Warehime said. “The officers turned their lights on, got out, announced to freeze, get out of the car. At the time, the driver of that vehicle crashed into the back of a police car that had its lights on.”

The Honda headed “directly” at a detective, who was out of his car, prompting him to fire his weapon, Warehime said.