After the shooting, authorities said, Cummings broke into an occupied house and barricaded himself for several hours before D.C. police went inside and arrested him.

Police agencies said Cummings is a suspect in six carjackings or attempted carjackings that occurred Sunday and Monday in Prince George’s County, the city of Bowie and Howard County. D.C. police said he also is a suspect in a carjacking in the District.

Cummings faces charges that include assault on a police officer while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed carjacking and burglary.

— Peter Hermann

Two killed, one injured in Anacostia shootings

Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured Tuesday in the typically busy business district in Anacostia in Southeast Washington, according to police.

The shootings occurred about 1:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, about a block from the Anacostia Metro Station.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said a witness saw a gold-colored Saturn SUV being driven away from the scene. The chief said they do not yet know if people in that vehicle were involved in the shootings.

Detectives were working to identify the male victims late Tuesday afternoon. Newsham said one appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s; the other appeared to be in his early to mid-20s. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the female victim was taken to a hospital with injuries described as not life threatening.

“We don’t have a lot on the circumstances of what happened,” Newsham told reporters at the scene.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Arrest made in case of Oxon Hill slaying

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Prince George’s County, police said.

Yovani Lopez, 41, of no fixed address was found wounded around midnight Friday night in the 6300 block of Livingston Road in Oxon Hill, the police said. He died at a hospital a short time after being found.

Police said the victim was stabbed while standing near two men who were arguing.

Police said Jorge Luis-Lara, 33, of no fixed address was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was being held on a no-bond status, they said.

— Martin Weil

Man, 29, dies after shooting in Glenarden

A man has died after being shot in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Curtis Jerron Stevenson, 29, of the Woodlawn area was shot Thursday night in the 2900 block of Reed Street in Glenarden, police said. He was taken to a hospital and died Saturday, they said.

Police said they did not think the crime was random. They are still trying to identify a suspect.