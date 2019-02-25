THE DISTRICT

Cat dies, other animals saved after house fire

An electrical overload sparked a fire in Northwest Washington that left a cat dead and led to the rescue of several other animals. No people were hurt.

The fire broke out about 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Harvard Street NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, according to D.C. fire officials.

In a Twitter message, fire officials said, “No human injuries but sadly 1 cat perished.”

At least four dogs and another cat were rescued from the home’s first floor. High winds made it hard to fight the blaze at the rowhouse, officials said.

Fire officials reminded area residents to be careful when plugging in larger appliances such as air conditioners and heaters, as they should be put into a single outlet and not into extension cords or outlet converters.

Officials said the local humane rescue and Red Cross are working to help the residents and pets that were displaced.

— Dana Hedgpeth

D.C. man is fatally shot in Southeast

A D.C. man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast Washington, police said.

About 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 46th Place in Southeast for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 33-year-old Mark Mosley of Northwest dead at the scene after being shot multiple times.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

One dies after being hit by railroad train

Authorities say a MARC train struck and killed a pedestrian.

News outlets reported that Prince George’s County police were called to the tracks near the Bowie State University train station Sunday night. MARC said a northbound commuter train struck someone who was trespassing on the tracks.

Penn Line Train 694 left Union Station in Washington at 7:30 p.m. Amtrak suspended service between New Carrollton and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

The Maryland Transit Administration worked with police from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties to transfer passengers to another train.

Prince George’s County police said they were trying to determine the cause of the incident. The pedestrian struck has not been identified.

— Associated Press

