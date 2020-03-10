If peak bloom occurs on March 22, it would mark the seventh-earliest date on record since 1921.

When temperatures surged to 74 degrees Monday, the National Park Service reported that the blossom buds had reached their third stage — out of six — called extension of florets. On average, peak bloom occurs a little more than 10 days after this stage, although the range in recent years has been six to 16 days.

— Jason Samenow

Man fatally shot in Southeast, police say

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night in Southeast Washington, police said.

The incident unfolded about 8:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE at the Woodberry Village apartment complex.

A D.C. police report said officers responded to the area and found the victim. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Markiese Johnson of Southeast.

— Martin Weil

and Dana Hedgpeth

Man charged in pair of shootings a week apart

A Prince George’s County man has been arrested in a pair of daytime shootings a week apart on the same block in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shootings occurred in the 5000 block of Benning Road SE.

The most recent shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. Monday, police said. The victim suffered life-threatening wounds, D.C. police said.

The incident followed a shooting on March 2 during which two people argued and exchanged gunshots, according to police. One was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment and the other fled, police said.

In a statement issued after that shooting, police said they had arrested a 19-year-old man in the incident and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon. They said they were looking for the second man.

On Monday, police said they arrested Jarvis Burl, 19, of Capitol Heights as a second suspect in the March 2 incident and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was charged in Monday’s shooting with assault with intent to kill while armed, police said.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Charges dropped in case of tackled woman

Charges against a 76-year-old Gwynn Oak woman who was tackled to the ground by a police officer in a viral video in January have been dismissed, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Rena Mellerson had been charged with second-degree assault, obstructing and hindering, and resisting or interfering with the arrest of her granddaughter, Cierra Floyd, according to police. Her attorney confirmed the charges against her were dropped.

A citizen video — and police body-camera footage — of Mellerson being thrown to the ground during the Jan. 10 arrest drew widespread criticism, including from the county executive and police chief.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a Baltimore County police spokeswoman, declined to comment, citing an ongoing internal investigation into the officers’ actions.

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger could not immediately be reached for comment.