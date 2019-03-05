THE DISTRICT

Child is found safe after carjacking

A car with a child inside was taken in Northeast Washington by a carjacker on Monday, but the child was found safe and an arrest was made, the D.C. police said.

According to a police report, a woman was in the back seat of the car, tending to the child and adjusting his car seat in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue NE about 9:30 a.m.

A man entered the vehicle and drove it away with the child still inside, the report said.

Police said the vehicle was found parked in the 1500 block of Evarts Street NE. The child was not injured, police said.

An arrest was made in the incident, the police said. They said Matthew Walker, 21, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and unarmed carjacking.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Man critically injured after hit-and-run

Prince George’s County police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man critically injured in Oxon Hill.

The incident occurred about 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Monument Avenue, police said. Officers were called to the area for an injured person in the road and found a 27-year-old man slipping in and out of consciousness, police said.

He was taken to a hospital with injuries to his head and leg and remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit, police said.

There were no witnesses at the scene when officers found the man in the road, but investigators later found video which showed a sedan merging onto Monument Avenue from Rivercrest Road before hitting the victim, police said.

The video shows that the sedan slowed down after striking the man but then sped away toward the Capital Beltway, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 866-411-TIPS (8477).

— Lynh Bui

Bank branch in store is robbed for 3rd time

A bank branch in a supermarket in Montgomery County was robbed Sunday, in what the county police say is the third robbery of the same branch on the same day of the week by the same person.

According to police, all three robberies occurred around the same time of day at the SunTrust branch in a Safeway store in the Rockville area. The first two took place Jan. 2 and Feb. 3. The store is in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road.

In the most recent robbery, police said, a man went to a teller about 4:55 p.m. and passed a note demanding cash. The robber got an unspecified amount of money and fled, police said.

The accounts of the other robberies were almost identical. The first robbery happened at 4:05 p.m., police said. The second was at 3:52 p.m.

In the first robbery, a surveillance photo showed a man in a baseball cap and sunglasses. In the second robbery, photos show a man in a knit cap, a dark coat and sunglasses.

In the latest robbery, photos show a man in what appears to be a different knit cap, and glasses with dark rims and clear lenses.

All the photos appear to show an African American man in his 20s or 30s. In at least two, he appears to have a mustache.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news