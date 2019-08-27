THE DISTRICT

College student from District killed in N.M.

A 22-year-old college student from Washington was one of three people killed in a shooting early Sunday in Hobbs, N.M., according to police there. Four other people were wounded.

Hobbs police said Lamar Lee Kane Jr., of the District, was one of the three who died. He was listed as a student and athlete at University of the Southwest, a private school in Hobbs.

Police said they responded to a residential street in Hobbs after a call about a loud party and gunshots.

Police said one person has been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.

— Martin Weil



MARYLAND

Hogan joins effort on sea level rise, flooding

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has joined a nonpartisan coalition that focuses on addressing sea level rise and flooding.

Hogan announced Tuesday he is joining the American Flood Coalition, a group of cities, elected officials, military leaders, businesses and civic groups.

The Republican governor says Maryland is particularly vulnerable to flooding because it has 7,000 miles of shoreline.

Ellicott City has suffered two major floods less than two years apart. The capital city of Annapolis experiences tidal flooding at least 40 days out of the year.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Police ID body found at Great Falls Park

The U.S. Park Police have identified a body that was found in Great Falls Park in Virginia early Saturday.

Police identified the man as 77-year-old Russell Larkin of Northern Virginia. Larkin was reported missing to Fairfax County police about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the department.

Park Police said investigations show Larkin fell onto rocks.

Kayakers discovered the body Saturday while paddling through the Potomac River and contacted U.S. Park Police, according to officers.

— Laurel Demkovich

VIRGINIA

Pedestrian struck, killed in Loudoun County

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Loudoun County.

Authorities said Perveen Bilal Bin Butt, 61, of Ashburn, was struck about 5 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Waxpool Road east of Ashburn Village Boulevard.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Butt wasn’t in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and that the driver remained at the scene. Alcohol, drugs, cellphone use and speed were not factors in the crash, officials said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

