MARYLAND

Six injured in fiery

collision in Bowie

Six people were injured in a fiery collision between a car and motorcycle near Route 50 in Bowie on Sunday morning, police said.

Two adults were taken to a trauma center, and a child and three others were hospitalized after the incident on Collington Road (Route 197), police said.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. and left the motorcycle in flames, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department. The child and three others who were taken to hospitals had non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

— Spencer Hsu

VIRGINIA

Fallen tree blocks road for hours

A large tree fell across a major road in Fairfax County on Saturday, and on Sunday evening had not yet been cleared, according to county police.

The tree closed Georgetown Pike at Saigon Road, police said, and brought utility poles down with it.

It was not clear what caused the tree to fall, but the unusual amount of recent rain has softened the ground and loosened roots in many spots.

No injuries were reported.

— Martin Weil

THE DISTRICT

Incidents involve robbers on bicycles

An arrest was reported Sunday by D.C. police in two robberies.

In both incidents, police said, the robbers approached their victims on bicycles and made their getaways on bicycles.

The first was at 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW on Aug. 1, police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said. The second was 10 minutes later in the 3100 block of 14th Street NW.

In the first, property was grabbed, and in the second, the victim was pushed down before property was taken.

Two robbers were involved in each incident. The arrest was made Sept. 10, and police said they are still investigating.

— Martin Weil