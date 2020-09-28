Linda St. Thomas, the spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, said the worker, who was employed by a drywall contractor, fell from a hoist.

The worker’s name was not immediately made public pending notification of relatives, according to D.C. police.

D.C. police and regulatory agencies, including the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the incident.

Man fatally shot in Congress Heights

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 11:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE. Police said they responded to sounds of gunshots and found the victim, who died later at a hospital.

Police identified the man as Anthony Lee of Southwest Washington.

MARYLAND

One dead following hit-and-run incident

One person died and two others were hurt in crashes on Interstate 95 in Howard County.

Maryland State Police said the initial incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday along the southbound side of the interstate near Route 100.

Police said a Nissan Altima hit a deer and then struck a guardrail. Police said part of the car was sticking out in the roadway when it was hit by a Chrysler Pacifica.

Authorities said a third vehicle hit three people — two standing behind the Nissan, and the third, the driver of the Chrysler, who was standing in front of the Nissan. The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler, Russell B. Eggleton, 40, of Virginia was taken to a hospital. He died Monday. The two Nissan passengers were being treated at a hospital.

Officials said they believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run is a 2014 to 2019 Toyota Highlander.

Man fatally stabbed in Pr. George's County

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon in Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said on Twitter that the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of Southern Avenue near the D.C.-Maryland border in Capitol Heights.

When police arrived, they found the man and said he showed signs of “trauma to the upper body.” The man, identified as 37-year-old Darrius Gallion of Washington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRGINIA

One person dead in tractor-trailer crash

A person was killed early Monday in a tractor-trailer crash in Northern Virginia.

State police said the incident unfolded around 6:16 a.m. when a tractor-trailer ran off the road at a ramp along the northbound side of the Fairfax County Parkway and Interstate 66 west.