MARYLAND

Couple charged with ex-boyfriend's murder

A married couple has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of the wife’s ex-boyfriend, police said.

Edgar Garcia Constancia, 24, and Norma Reyes Carbajal, 27 — both of Rockville — have been arrested in the shooting of Merlin Ramirez-Lara, 20, of Silver Spring, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers responding to a welfare check at around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 8600 block of 20th Avenue found Merlin Ramirez-Lara suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Ramirez-Lara and Reyes Carbajal were previously in a relationship. They met at the shooting location in Adelphi where Garcia Constancia was waiting before he shot the victim, police said.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Authorities identify Alexandria fire victim

A 75-year-old woman died Wednesday in a fire that, officials said, was possibly caused by a faulty electrical cord in an Alexandria home.

Authorities have identified the victim as Jera Verne.

The blaze broke out around 12:34 a.m. in a townhouse in the 300 block of South Pitt Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor. A 76-year-old man inside was rescued, but the woman was found dead in a bedroom, fire officials said.

An initial investigation found the cause may be an electrical cord that came in contact with a mattress and other combustibles, according to Alexandria Fire officials.

— Dana Hedgpeth

