MARYLAND

2 dead, including boy, 7, in Md. crash

Two people, including a young boy, are dead after a crash Monday in Maryland that involved 12 vehicles.

The crash happened about 7 a.m. in Harford County along Route 24 near Ring Factory Road in the Bel Air area, about 60 miles northeast of Washington.

Maryland State Police said one of the two people killed was a 7-year-old boy.

An initial investigation found a tractor-trailer driver was southbound on Route 24 north of Ring Factory Road and didn’t stop when traffic was backed up. The truck hit several vehicles, causing two to become pinned beneath the truck.

The truck and vehicles then caught fire, police said. Six people were taken to hospitals, officials said.

Police identified the victims as Tripp Johnson, 7, of Joppa, and Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Carloo Watson, 49, of Brunswick, N.J., who did not require hospitalization. Watson wasn’t facing charges as of Monday afternoon.

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Three satellites will lift off in April

Three small satellites that were developed at public universities in Virginia will be lifting off into space next month.

Old Dominion University in Norfolk said in a news release that the satellites will be aboard Northrop Grumman’s Antares launch to the International Space Station. Liftoff is scheduled for April 17 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Astronauts aboard the station will put the devices in orbit. The satellites will collect measurements of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The schools involved are Hampton University, Old Dominion, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.

— Associated Press