The driver fled the scene. Police are investigating the case as a homicide and investigators are trying to identify the driver.

— Emily Davies

MARYLAND

Car stolen with children later found

A car was stolen in Anne Arundel County on Friday night with two small children inside, the county police said.

The two boys, a 2-year-old toddler and a six-month-old baby, were found unharmed a short time after the car was taken, the county police said. The vehicle was found as well, police said.

The car was taken around 10 p.m. from a gas station in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway, according to a message the police issued on Twitter. The discovery of the vehicle and the children was reported on Twitter about an hour later.

The place where the car was taken is about a dozen miles northwest of Annapolis.

— Martin Weil

Pedestrian killed on Indian Head Highway

A man was struck by a car and fatally injured late Thursday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

Bashawn Gamble, 39, of Oxon Hill, was hit about 10:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway in the Oxon Hill area, police said.

They said it appeared from preliminary investigation that he was trying to cross the northbound lanes of the highway in the middle of the 4900 block.

He died at a hospital.

The car involved remained at the scene, police said.

— Martin Weil

Man fatally shot in Prince George's

A man was fatally shot Friday night in Prince George’s County, the police said.

The man was found lying on a sidewalk at about 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Audrey Lane in the Oxon Hill area of the county, the police said.

The victim, who has not yet been named, had gunshot wounds, they said. He died at a hospital, according to police.