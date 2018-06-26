THE DISTRICT

Council votes to raise ride-hailing tax

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to raise the tax on ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft as part of a plan to raise $178.5 million in new funding for Metro.

The vote increases the tax on the companies’ gross receipts from 1 percent to 6 percent.

— Faiz Siddiqui

MARYLAND

Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car

A motorcyclist was struck and killed Monday in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Prince George’s police said a Hyundai hit a motorcycle at Gwynndale Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton about 9:40 p.m., and then was involved in a crash with a car.

The motorcyclist was identified by police as Anthony L. Taylor, 24, of Clinton.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Riverdale Heights victim identified

Police say the man fatally shot Monday in Riverdale Heights was Oscar Rene-Espinal, 36.

Police, who were called to the 5400 block of Carters Lane shortly after 7 a.m., found Rene-Espinal shot on the road, Prince George’s County police said.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and motive.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Man charged in sexual assault of a minor

A 20-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor at Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. on June 13 when the U.S. Park Police received a call for a report of a sexual assault at the park. The suspect fled.

On June 19, police arrested Dennis Barrahona-Urritia at his home. Police said they believe he knew the victim.