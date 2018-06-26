The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to raise the tax on ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft as part of a plan to raise $178.5 million in new funding for Metro.
The vote increases the tax on the companies’ gross receipts from 1 percent to 6 percent.
A motorcyclist was struck and killed Monday in Prince George’s County, officials said.
Prince George’s police said a Hyundai hit a motorcycle at Gwynndale Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton about 9:40 p.m., and then was involved in a crash with a car.
The motorcyclist was identified by police as Anthony L. Taylor, 24, of Clinton.
Police say the man fatally shot Monday in Riverdale Heights was Oscar Rene-Espinal, 36.
Police, who were called to the 5400 block of Carters Lane shortly after 7 a.m., found Rene-Espinal shot on the road, Prince George’s County police said.
Investigators are working to identify a suspect and motive.
A 20-year-old Virginia man was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a minor at Fort Hunt Park in Alexandria, officials said.
The incident happened around 9:35 a.m. on June 13 when the U.S. Park Police received a call for a report of a sexual assault at the park. The suspect fled.
On June 19, police arrested Dennis Barrahona-Urritia at his home. Police said they believe he knew the victim.