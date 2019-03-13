THE DISTRICT

Crash leaves two victims trapped in car

Two people suffered critical injuries after becoming trapped inside a vehicle early Wednesday in Northeast Washington.

The two-vehicle collision happened about midnight in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue NE near Barnard Hill Park at the Maryland line.

D.C. fire officials said the two victims were taken to hospitals after being rescued from the car.

A D.C. police spokesman said Henry Portillo, 31, of Hyattsville, was charged with driving under the influence in connection with the crash.

The road was closed for several hours.

MARYLAND

Pr. George's police investigate killing

Police were investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Hyattsville, authorities said.

The victim was found about 8 p.m. in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road, after gunshots were reported, Hyattsville police said.

The municipal police department said Prince George’s County police would take control of the investigation.

— Martin Weil and Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Arrest made after child reports rape

Alexandria police arrested a Prince William County man last week on charges of raping a child in 2009 or 2010.

A police spokeswoman said Wednesday a 15-year-old girl made the accusations last month.

The girl told police that the man was an acquaintance of the family at the time, Alexandria police spokeswoman Crystal Nosal said.

Police arrested Luis Hernandez Rivera, 54, on March 5, on charges of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a child. Nosal said that Alexandria police were determined to investigate sexual offenses whenever enough information exists, no matter when the offense occurred. There is no statute of limitations on sex crimes in Virginia.

— Tom Jackman

