LaDawne White, a board spokeswoman, said Friday that she could not answer questions about how the error occurred and when the mailer was printed.
The District is one of the last to vote in the Democratic presidential primary, and the Democratic primaries in key council races are tantamount to the general election in the deep-blue city.
The date of the D.C. primary elections has long been a source of confusion because local leaders regularly change it.
They have been held at various points in April, June and September over the past decade.
The D.C. Board of Elections has made errors before on materials.
In 2014, the board mailed out a voter guide with an upside-down flag and gave conflicting explanations as to why.
— Fenit Nirappil
VIRGINIA
Son charged in mother's killing
A 53-year-old woman was shot and killed by her son in a Northern Virginia home Saturday, Fairfax County police said.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance in the 12800 block of Lady Fairfax Circle in Herndon shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. They found the woman, Blanca Turcios, suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body.
Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
After conducting a preliminary investigation, authorities concluded that Turcios’s son, 28-year-old Eric Turcios, was the shooter, police said.
He later surrendered to Prince William County police, officials said. Police said they recovered a firearm, believed to be the weapon used to kill Blanca Turcios, at the time of his arrest.
Eric Turcios was charged with murder and with using a firearm to commit a felony, police said. He is being held without bond.
Detectives are investigating the events that led up to the shooting, which they said marks Fairfax County’s first homicide of 2020.
— Hannah Natanson