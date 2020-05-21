On Thursday, the attorney general’s office said a settlement was reached, with Greyhound required to pay $125,000 in fines, hire a supervisor to monitor idling at Union Station and prohibit excessive bus idling nationwide.
“Air pollution from excessive vehicle idling harms human health and contributes to premature deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and respiratory diseases every year,” Racine said in a statement. “Today’s settlement requires Greyhound to make changes to comply with the District’s environmental protection laws and reduce air pollution across the country.”
In a statement, Greyhound spokeswoman Crystal Booker said the company “is pleased to have reached a resolution and is committed to following the District’s environmental regulations.”
“Bus transportation is known as one of the most ecofriendly forms of travel and we are eager to improve upon our anti-idling policy which was put in place prior to the District’s request,” the statement said.
— Justin Wm. Moyer
MARYLAND
Townhouse fire leaves 1 dead in Montgomery
A woman died Thursday after a fire broke out at a townhouse in Montgomery County, officials said.
There were no immediate details as to the cause of the fire, and the woman was not identified pending the notification of family.
The blaze broke out at about 3:25 a.m. in the 1200 block of Birdseye Terrace in Germantown.
About 50 firefighters worked to put out the blaze. The woman was found dead inside the home on the second floor, according to police and fire officials.
— Dana Hedgpeth