After his arrest, police took Byrd to the District’s central cell block at 300 Indiana Ave. NW, in the basement of D.C. police headquarters. It was there that Byrd and other arrestees were held until their initial hearing at D.C. Superior Court.

Less than seven hours after Byrd’s arrest, a guard counting inmates just after midnight on Oct. 1 discovered him in his cell, according to a police report. The guard performed CPR on Byrd, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating where and when Byrd would have had access to the drugs.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man found shot in car in Northeast dies

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, and D.C. police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police identified the victim as Donelle Hodges of Southeast Washington.

Around 2:39 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE. Officers found Hodges, who had been shot multiple times, inside a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where lifesaving efforts failed and he was pronounced dead.

— Laura Meckler

MARYLAND

Man killed in collision with tractor-trailer

A Maryland man died after his car hit a tractor-trailer Thursday night in Prince George’s County, officials said.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. along Route 301, near Cedarville Road in the Brandywine area.

Police said a tractor-trailer was headed north on Route 301 when a Dodge Charger crashed into the back of the truck and caught fire. Police said it’s not clear why the car ran into the truck.

The victim was identified by police as Jose Daniel Aguilar Echeverria, 21, of Waldorf, who was the Charger’s sole occupant. No one else was injured.

Part of the roadway was closed for several hours as crews were investigating.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Colonel sentenced in child porn case

A decorated colonel in the United States Air Force was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for receiving child pornography, a mandatory minimum.

Mark Visconi, 48, of Fairfax, has two Bronze Star medals from combat in Iraq and several more medals for air missions in the Middle East, Europe and South America. He studied Arabic and trained Iraqi pilots. When the investigation into his online activity began in 2015, he was set to take a command at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

But his defense attorney Sean Marvin said in a court filing that Visconi was abused at a young age and “has struggled to balance his service to his country with addictive behaviors.” Along with downloading child sex abuse videos online, he admitted to taking clandestine photographs of girls in public.

In Alexandria federal court before Judge T.S. Ellis III, Visconi apologized for not seeking help for his problems earlier, saying he did not want to jeopardize his career.