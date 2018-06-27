MARYLAND

D.C. man is charged

in fatal 2017 shooting

A Northwest Washington man has been charged in an attempted robbery that turned fatal in Lanham, Md., in 2017, authorities said.

Benson Thorne, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Troy Foster, 24, of Southeast Washington, according to Prince George’s County police.

Foster was found with gunshot wounds on a footpath along a wooded area Aug. 11 on Palamar Turn, police said.

Thorne and Foster were acquaintances. Thorne shot Foster during an attempted robbery, police said.

— Lynh Bui

Two men charged in

death of acquaintance

Two men were charged in the killing of a 62-year-old man after an argument in District Heights, Md., officials said.

Robert Proctor was beaten outside his home in the 3300 block of Pumphrey Drive on Jan. 11 after he argued with two men he knew. It was not known what the argument involved.

Police said Proctor did not seek medical attention until he was taken to a hospital several days later. He died April 5.

An autopsy found that he died of complications from a head injury, police said.

Leroy Dade Jr., 48, of Southeast Washington, and Jonathan Jones, 41, of Upper Marlboro, Md., were charged Tuesday. They face charges of first- and second-degree murder and other counts.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Two teens arrested

in fatal stabbing

Two Hyattsville teens were arrested in a suspected gang-related stabbing of a 19-year-old found dead in the woods, police said.

Lenin Mancias-Callejas and Bryan Mancias-Callejas, both 16, have been charged as adults with first-degree murder in the slaying of Herson Mejia-Alvarez, 19, of Riverdale, Prince George’s County police announced Wednesday.

Officers found Mejia-Alvarez on May 23 in a wooded area in the 8900 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, police said.

The Mancias-Callejas brothers are gang members, police said. Authorities did not specify the suspected gang affiliation.

The Mancias-Callejas brothers are being held in county jail without bond.

— Lynh Bui