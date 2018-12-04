DISTRICT

Man charged in fatal shooting

A D.C. man was charged with second-degree murder while armed Monday after a woman was fatally shot in Southeast Washington last week, police said Tuesday.

At about 11:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the first block of 57th Place SE for a report of a shooting, D.C. police said. They found Nya Howard-Reynolds, 19, of Capitol Heights, shot in a residence, police said, and she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Robert Theodore Smith, 22, of Southeast was arrested and charged in her death, police said.

—Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Man is found slain in parking lot

A man was killed Monday in Prince George’s County, police said, at about 7:20 p.m. in the 8500 block of Allentown Road in Fort Washington.

Prince George’s police said arriving officers found a man lying in the parking lot of a strip mall. The man, identified as Kinard Adams, 24, of Oxon Hill, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Lynh Bui

2 pedestrians struck, killed by vehicles

Two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles in separate incidents over the past two days in Maryland, officials said Tuesday.

A man walking in a road was killed after he was hit by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma truck along Route 175 near Pocomoke Avenue in Jessup.

Police in Howard County said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. along Route 175 near the Patuxent Institution. Donnelle Markus Williams, 43, of Jessup was in the roadway when he was struck, according to police who said the uninjured driver stayed at the scene.

In another incident, the driver of a truck was struck and killed by an SUV along southbound U.S. 15 near Rosemont Avenue in Frederick.

The driver was identified as Austin Jay Sexton, 23, of Glen Burnie. He died at a hospital. The SUV driver, a 30-year-old man from Hagerstown, wasn’t injured.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Police ID dump truck driver killed in crash

Police identified the man killed after his dump truck crashed into a tree on Monday as Albert Clark Jr., 47.

Clark, of Northeast Washington, was driving east on Cedarville Road near the 10500 block in Brandywine about 9:30 a.m. when he lost control and the truck left the road, hitting a tree, Prince George’s County police said.

Authorities pronounced Clark dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

— Lynh Bui