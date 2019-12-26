On Thursday, police said Levon Williams, 32, of Northwest Washington, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Gas leak halts Metro, forces evacuations

Green Line service was suspended and apartments were evacuated in the area around the Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro station after a gas leak Thursday, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., D.C. fire officials said, a two-inch, high-pressure gas line was struck by a construction crew in the 1200 block of Half Street SE.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. fire department, said there were no injuries or fire but that officials established a one-block “safety perimeter” and that “several” apartment buildings were evacuated. There was no evidence of gas in the buildings or in the Metro, he said.

Metro service was temporarily suspended between Anacostia and L’Enfant Plaza. Shortly before 3 p.m., fire officials said the leak was contained and that buildings would be checked for residual gas.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Single-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Prince George’s County police said a man from Riverdale was killed in a single-car collision early Christmas morning.

Jose Galvan-Montesinos, 37, was driving an SUV south on Kenilworth Avenue in Greenbelt when the car veered off the road and struck a tree around 2 a.m., police said in a news release.

Paramedics found Galvan-Montesinos, who had not been wearing a seat belt, dead at the scene. A passenger, who was also not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police said in their initial investigation “that excessive speed and intoxicants were contributing factors, however the investigation is ongoing.”

— Rachel Chason

