The shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found Beynum suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died Wednesday.

The same day, police arrested Stanley Brown, 27, of Northeast and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

— Dana Hedgpeth

MARYLAND

Woman found dead in home in Lanham

A woman was found dead inside a home in Lanham, and police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The incident unfolded Wednesday at a home in the 6900 block of Lamont Drive just off the Capital Beltway, according to Prince George’s County police. The woman’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of her family.

The woman was found inside the home and her body showed signs of trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth

Patient tests negative for coronavirus

The first person tested in Maryland for the coronavirus that has swept through China does not have the virus, state health officials reported.

News of the potential case had led various institutions to pass on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about monitoring for symptoms after travel.

Towson University distributed a message around campus Monday morning that said a professor would not return to classes for the time being “out of an abundance of caution” while a family member is tested for the coronavirus. That person, who was in isolation at home, has tested negative.

The potential case is the only one reported in Maryland. No one else has met the criteria to be tested. National and local health officials say the risk here remains low.