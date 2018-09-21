THE DISTRICT

45-year sentence in slaying

A District man who was convicted in the 2014 fatal shooting and robbery of a Virginia man was sentenced on Friday to 45 years in prison.

In April, a D.C. Superior Court jury found Michael Hight, 26, guilty of first-degree murder, armed robbery and other charges stemming from the Aug. 31, 2014 fatal shooting of Willard Carlos Shelton.

Hight was one of two men convicted in that killing. His co-defendant, James Young, 25, was sentenced to 45 years in prison in June.

According to prosectors, Shelton, 38, drove to the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast Washington to purchase drugs from Young and Hight. When he arrived, prosecutors say, Young and Hight robbed and shot Shelton.

— Keith L. Alexander

Man fatally shot, two others wounded

A man was shot and killed and two others were critically wounded in three separate incidents Friday morning, police said. They said one of the people wounded is a pregnant woman.

The fatal shooting happened about 11:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Third Street SW, located west of Navy Yard, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said. Police did not publicly identify the victim.

D.C. police also said a pregnant woman was shot in Southeast at about 1:15 a.m. on Friday in the 2400 block of Wagner Street near Good Hope Road. Ten minutes later, police said, a man was shot in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE.

— Dana Hedgpeth and Michael Brice-Saddler