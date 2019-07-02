THE DISTRICT

Man fatally shot in Southeast

An 18-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Sunday in the Congress Heights neighborhood.

The victim was identified as Ja’Vontay Brown. Police said he was found in front of an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE. No arrests had been made as of Tuesday evening.

— Peter Hermann

Children injured by prohibited fireworks

At least two children in the District have been severely injured in recent days by prohibited fireworks, authorities said Monday.

In one case a child was burned on the hands, chest and face during an attempt to ignite an explosive firework, the D.C. fire department said. The incident occurred June 25.

More recently, a 9-year-old boy suffered severe hand injuries in the explosion of a similar firework, fire officials said.

In each case, a similar type of exploding firework was involved, Fire Marshal Tony Falwell said during a media briefing Tuesday.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Delivery man exposed himself, police say

A delivery man was arrested after a woman reported he had exposed himself to her three times while she had been on a walk, police said.

Martin Briscoe, 24, has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure in connection with incidents reported last week in Bowie, Prince George’s County police said.

Officers were called to Backus and Cory drives, just outside Bowie, about 6 p.m. on Thursday when a woman reported a man driving a white van had exposed himself during her walk, police said.

The next day, as a detective was investigating, a call went out for a suspicious person in a white van in the same neighborhood, police said. The detective went to the scene and found officers speaking to Briscoe, who was then arrested and charged.

Briscoe, of Baltimore, was working as a delivery man for an Ohio-based company with routes in Prince George’s, police said. He was released on bond the day after his arrest. Online records did not list an attorney for him.

— Lynh Bui

VIRGINIA

Police say would-be robber shot

A man who was fatally shot outside the Pentagon City Mall on Monday afternoon had tried to rob someone and was killed as the two struggled over a gun, according to Arlington County police.

The deceased man, whose identity police have not confirmed, approached a driver on the fourth level of the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City garage about 1:45 p.m. He was wearing a mask and carrying a handgun, according to police, and he demanded the other man’s cellphone.

The driver got out of his car and the two engaged in a struggle; the gun went off and the would-be robber was shot, according to police. He died at a hospital. The man who was in the car was interviewed by police at the scene Monday. No charges have been filed.

— Rachel Weiner

Playground shooting could be gang-related

Two teenagers were shot at a playground Monday in what Fairfax County police believe may be a gang-related incident.

The shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Fordson Court in the Gum Springs area shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, police said. The teens suffered injuries that were non-life-threatening, and one has been discharged from the hospital.

Detectives were investigating what sparked the incident, a police spokeswoman said. Fairfax County police have a policy of not naming the particular gang involved in a criminal incident.

No arrests have been made, and police did not have descriptions of suspects.

— Justin Jouvenal