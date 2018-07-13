THE DISTRICT

Man's beating death ruled a homicide

A man who was found injured in April in Northwest Washington and died two weeks later was the victim of a homicide, D.C. police said Thursday as they announced an arrest in the case.

The incident occurred about 4:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Irving Street NW, in Columbia Heights. Police said Miguel Pineda-Hernandez, 64, of Northwest had been assaulted.

Police said the victim died at a hospital on April 29.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office later ruled the death a homicide from blunt-force trauma. On Thursday, police said they arrested Manuel Bermudez, 37, of Northeast and charged him with second-degree murder.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Court dismisses discrimination lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed claims against the state of Maryland in a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Pocomoke City police officer.

Officer Franklin Savage alleged in his lawsuit that the state, the Pocomoke City government and a county prosecutor created a hostile work environment based on race.

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the claim against the prosecutor based on prosecutorial immunity but refused to dismiss the claim against the state.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit upheld the dismissal of the claim against the prosecutor and threw out the claim against Maryland.

Savage’s claims were part of broader litigation filed by three African American police officers who worked for Pocomoke City and alleged widespread race-based employment discrimination and retaliation. The 4th Circuit ruling deals only with Savage’s case.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Acting U.S. attorney nominated for post

President Trump on Friday nominated Zachary Terwilliger to serve as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, a high-profile job the prosecutor already holds on an interim basis.

The district regularly handles major terrorism, espionage and cybercrime prosecutions. The special counsel investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election is prosecuting former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in the district, and an attorney from Terwilliger’s office is involved in that case.

Terwilliger was appointed in May to the interim position by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

— Rachel Weiner

Man found slain in Alexandria business

Alexandria police arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the killing of a man found dead inside a city business Friday morning, police officials said.

Authorities released few details but said officers responded to a call for a suspicious death in the 1200 block of King Street about 11:49 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead inside a business there.

Police arrested a man and charged him with murder. The suspect is being held without bond at the Alexandria Detention Center.

Police did not immediately identify either the victim or the suspect.

— Clarence Williams