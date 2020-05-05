An arrest affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court says several surveillance cameras captured the victim being chased for several blocks, running through backyards and jumping over fences. It was not clear where during the pursuit he was hit.

One person told police that Strong and the suspect had been in a dispute that began two years ago and stemmed from a robbery. Another witness described the two men as being on opposing sides in a neighborhood rivalry.

Mills’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to an interview request.

— Peter Hermann

Man, 38, fatally shot in Truxton Circle

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Monday in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Q Street NW, near Florida Avenue.

Police identified the victim as Stanley Maurice Dawkins, who lived in Northwest Washington. A police report says Dawkins was shot in the head and died at a hospital.

Authorities said there was no description of a possible shooter.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents in the city Monday night into Tuesday. In Northeast and Southeast Washington, four people were shot, including teens ages 13 and 17, and two others were stabbed. Police said none of those victims had injuries believed to be life threatening.

