THE DISTRICT

Police arrest person with weapon at school

A person with a gun was arrested Monday afternoon inside a middle school in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred at Kramer Middle School in the 1700 block of Q Street SE, in Fairlawn.

Authorities released few details. A D.C. police spokeswoman said officers went to the school at 12:54 p.m. after a report of an unauthorized person in the building.

The school was put on lockdown, and the police spokeswoman said officers quickly found the person and recovered a weapon. Police did not immediately identify the person, pending the filing of formal charges.

MARYLAND

Police identify man killed in shooting

Police identified a man who was fatally shot Saturday in Temple Hills as Brian Crayton Jr., 25.

Officers who were called for a shooting at 2:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Birchtree Lane pronounced Crayton, of Waldorf, dead at the scene, Prince George’s County police said.

Police said they do not think Crayton’s killing was random, and detectives are working to make an arrest in the case.

— Lynh Bui

Fire Dept. worker charged with offenses

A Montgomery County firefighter was charged with assault and sexual offenses Friday after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in an ambulance while treating her this year, police said.

On July 3, Mario Arturo Obando-Rodriguez, 33, of Gaithersburg, was providing treatment to a woman in an ambulance on the way to a hospital when he touched her inappropriately and gave her his phone number, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

On Friday, Obando-Rodriguez, a five-year veteran of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, was charged with one count of second-degree assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense in connection with the incident, according to the police statement. He was released on bond.

Montgomery County fire spokesman Pete Piringer said Obando-Rodriguez was placed on “nonpublic contact work status without pay.” He declined to comment further.

At the time of the alleged offense, Obando-Rodriguez was stationed at Fire Station 8 in Gaithersburg, police said.

Man loses control, dies after dump truck crash

One person is dead after a dump truck crashed in Prince George’s County.

The man’s name has not been released, pending the notification of relatives. The crash is still under investigation.

The accident happened about 9:30 a.m. along Cedarville Road near Bee Oak Road in the Brandywine area. Some roads in the area were closed as investigators were on the scene.

Prince George’s County police said the preliminary investigation found that the truck’s driver lost control and that the truck struck a tree and caught fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

— Dana Hedgpeth