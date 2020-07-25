The woman died at a hospital. She has not been identified.

Hugh Carew, a spokesman for D.C. police, said the officer has been placed on leave. Detectives from the internal affairs and major crash units are investigating.

— Fenit Nirappil

MARYLAND

Two killed in crash in Upper Marlboro

Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on northbound Crain Highway at Croom Station Road in Upper Marlboro on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Few details were immediately available, but Maryland State Police said they responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. and found both occupants of one car dead at the scene. The driver in the other vehicle, the sole occupant, reported no injuries. He is under questioning at the state patrol’s Forestville headquarters, police said.

The cause of the crash is not known but is under investigation. Authorities initially said four people had died in the crash but later said only two were killed.

— Patricia Sullivan

Prison staff, inmates call for more PPE

Maryland’s prison system has received more than 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment since the coronavirus pandemic began, but advocates for workers and offenders say it’s not enough to stem the spread of the virus behind bars.

The nearly 2.2 million items include gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical masks and other face and eye protections, state prison spokesperson Mark Vernarelli said.

But Patrick Moran, council president for the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees, said it really isn’t that much because workers and inmates go through so much PPE in buildings where social distancing is virtually impossible.

“Roughly 26,000 people are going through it every day, and some items are used daily or every other day,” Moran said.

More than 1,100 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Maryland prisons, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. Inmates tested positive in more than 600 of those cases. Eight prisoners and one correctional officer have died of covid-19, the illness caused by the virus, the department said.

Maryland inmates have been placed in lockdown since early in the pandemic, which has frustrated them, according to their families and prison advocates. A car caravan in downtown Baltimore on Thursday ended in Towson at a rally demanding more attention on and resources in Maryland prisons.

— Baltimore Sun

VIRGINIA

Man found fatally shot in Annandale area

Police identified a man who was killed in an apparent shooting late Friday afternoon in Fairfax County as Jose Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, 20, of Annandale.

Fairfax County police said they found him in the 4100 block of Wadsworth Court in the Annandale area after a shooting was reported there. A possible assailant may have left the scene in a white van, police said.

Police said they thought there was no immediate threat to public safety and the incident did not appear to be random.