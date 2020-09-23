— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

Fatal drug overdoses rising, state data shows

State officials in Maryland say fatal drug overdoses and alcohol-related deaths are rising.

Their data shows that such deaths increased by 9.1 percent from January to June of this year compared with those months last year.

Opioids were responsible for nearly 90 percent of the 1,326 deaths.

Officials from the Maryland Department of Health and the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center said the pandemic is exacerbating people’s addictions as they’re quarantined.

“Taken together, the associated social isolation, disruptions of support, impeded access to care, and economic distress have helped to create an extremely dangerous environment for those suffering from substance use disorder,” a report said.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) touted the creation of the Maryland ­COVID-19 Inter-Agency Overdose Action Plan to help address the connection between substance abuse and the pandemic.

“In spite of the other challenges that we face, our dedication to reversing the devastation of the opioid crisis has not wavered,” he said in a statement.

VIRGINIA

Prison reports 10 virus deaths among inmates

Ten inmates at a prison that holds many elderly and otherwise vulnerable inmates have died of covid-19, officials said.

Deerfield Correctional Center, which is located in Capron, 69 miles south of Richmond, has an assisted-living unit and infirmary and holds many of the state prison system’s older and medically impaired offenders. Many of the inmates at Deerfield sleep in dormitories, making social distancing difficult if not impossible.

Figures posted Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Corrections also showed that 36 staff members at Deerfield also have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lisa Kinney, a department spokeswoman, said temporary nurses have been hired and the department has moved medical staff from other facilities to Deerfield.

She said all medical and kitchen staff are wearing N95 masks.