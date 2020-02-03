Police said a second male victim was shot several times and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance and is expected to survive, police said.
Police did not describe a possible motive. No arrests have been made.
— Peter Hermann
MARYLAND
Two people fatally struck by trains
Two people died after they were struck by trains on Monday, officials say.
The first incident happened about 5:17 a.m. in Prince George’s County near Carter Avenue and Lanham Road, according to the fire department. The person died at the scene.
Later, Montgomery County police said a pedestrian was fatally struck by a MARC train near the Twinbrook station about 4:30 p.m. in Rockville.
— Dana Hedgpeth
and Justin Wm. Moyer
VIRGINIA
'Weak' earthquake leaves no damage
A small earthquake was felt Monday morning in parts of central Virginia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was near Mineral, where a more severe earthquake originated that rattled the Washington area in 2011.
Monday’s earthquake registered as magnitude 2.7 and occurred about 5 a.m. near Louisa. The USGS categorized it as “weak” and said no damage was reported.
The agency said it received reports from more than 100 people who reported they had a “weak feeling” of the earthquake, said John Geiger, a geophysicist with USGS.
— Dana Hedgpeth