THE DISTRICT

Triple shooting leaves man dead in Southeast

D.C. police are continuing to investigate what led to a triple shooting in Southeast Washington on Sunday that left one man dead and two others injured, one critically.

Authorities said Raheem Murray, 26, of no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 4300 block of Third Street SE.

Police said a second male victim was shot several times and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance and is expected to survive, police said.

Police did not describe a possible motive. No arrests have been made.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Two people fatally struck by trains

Two people died after they were struck by trains on Monday, officials say.

The first incident happened about 5:17 a.m. in Prince George’s County near Carter Avenue and Lanham Road, according to the fire department. The person died at the scene.

Later, Montgomery County police said a pedestrian was fatally struck by a MARC train near the Twinbrook station about 4:30 p.m. in Rockville.

— Dana Hedgpeth

and Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

'Weak' earthquake leaves no damage

A small earthquake was felt Monday morning in parts of central Virginia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was near Mineral, where a more severe earthquake originated that rattled the Washington area in 2011.

Monday’s earthquake registered as magnitude 2.7 and occurred about 5 a.m. near Louisa. The USGS categorized it as “weak” and said no damage was reported.

The agency said it received reports from more than 100 people who reported they had a “weak feeling” of the earthquake, said John Geiger, a geophysicist with USGS.

— Dana Hedgpeth